Coronavirus: Infected people seen ‘dead in streets’ in Chinese city dubbed ‘zombieland’

Chilling footage shows people collapsed in the streets as they’re treated by medics in hazmat suits in Wuhan, China.

People can be seen lying motionless on the ground in the city which has been placed on lockdown following the outbreak of a coronavirus outbreak.

Wuhan pneumonia is the name for a new coronavirus which has struck down 41 people since breaking out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been dubbed ‘zombieland’.

Now a harrowing video clip has been posted on Instagram showing medics in hazmat suits and gas masks tending to man dressed in a suit lying face down as passers-by look on.

It comes as Public Health England confirmed the number of people being tested for the disease in the UK has risen to 14.

A picture also been posted on Instagram shows a man laying flat on his back outside a shop as a medic kitted up in a hazmat suit stands over him.

Witnesses claim the victim, who was wearing a protective mask, lost consciousness and collapsed while waiting in line for paperwork.

The harrowing scene was witnessed by six people who were wearing white masks.

The deadly coronavirus, which has already killed 25 people, could have been spread by bat soup.

Experts believe fruit bats could be playing host to the virus as researchers have “underestimated” the condition, which is similar to pneumonia and SARS, according to a paper published in the Chinese Science Bulletin.