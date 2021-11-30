Coronavirus digest: Moderna chief warns omicron could dodge vaccines

The vaccine makers CEO says existing COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against omicron. Meanwhile, Japan detected its first case of the variant.

Moderna’s chief executive predicts that existing vaccines could be less effective at tackling the omicron variant than earlier variants of the coronavirus.

Stephane Bancel warned it would take months before drug companies can produce new variant-specific jabs at scale.

Bancel said the high number of mutations on the spike protein of the latest variant may mean it isn’t picked up by vaccine-induced antibodies.

“There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level… we had with Delta,” Bancel told the Financial Times newspaper.

“I think it’s going to be a material drop. I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to… are like ‘this is not going to be good.'”

Bancel said his company could deliver between two billion and three billion doses in 2022. However, he said it would be dangerous to shift all production to an omicron-specific shot with other viral strains still in circulation.

The Moderna chief executive’s comments underline fears that vaccine resistance in omicron could prolong the pandemic, leading to more sickness and hospitalizations.