Coronavirus Dashes Armenian Hopes For Economic Upturn

By Mariam HARUTYUNYAN

Hayk Harutyunyan returned to Armenia full of enthusiasm for a country overhauled in 2018 by a velvet revolution that held out hope for a better future.

Two years later, he is in despair as the coronavirus pandemic shatters the poor ex-Soviet country’s shot at an economic revival.

Harutyunyan, who left Armenia after the collapse of the Soviet Union, said a lockdown aimed at stemming the virus’ spread has brought businesses to the edge of a cliff.

“We were forced to cut production by 90 percent. We couldn’t have imagined such a nightmare was possible,” he said in reference to the chocolate business he started.

Armenia, which has reported 1,159 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths, declared a state of emergency on March 16 and imposed a quarantine that has paralysed the economy.

The measures were extended this week until May 14, with only a few companies allowed to operate.

Harutyunyan and his family were among hundreds of thousands who left Armenia in the 1990s when the newly independent country plunged into political turmoil and economic crisis.