Consul General of Armenia in L.A. Ambassador A. Baibourtian held virtual meeting with the California State Senate Majority Leader Robert Hertzberg.

GLENDALE – On April 1, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Armen Baibourtian held a virtual meeting with the California State Senate Democratic Majority Leader Robert Hertzberg.

The participants of the meeting mutually stressed the importance of close cooperation between Armenia and California, based not only on sectoral priorities, but also due to the presence of a huge Armenian community. Armen Baibourtian and Robert Hertzberg touched upon the Framework Agreement on Cooperation signed in 2019 between Armenia and California and the provisions of the document.

Those provisions create significant possibilities of institutional interaction between Armenia and the largest U.S. state with the prospect of further expanding the cooperation.Ambassador Baibourtian informed Senator Hertzberg that within the framework of the aforementioned agreement, clean environmental technologies are considered to be one of the priorities in the framework of bilateral cooperation.

California is renowned for its use of clean technology with an exceptional record of success. The Consul General noted that the development of the action plan will proceed in parallel with further improvement of the pandemic situation. He expressed appreciation of the professional expertise of Senator Hertzberg in that sphere and noted the importance of the senator’s support and advice for steering the mutual cooperation in the field of cleantech in the most efficient mode. In addition to a wealth of legislative experience, California veteran politician Robert Hertzberg was a global clean-energy entrepreneur (after he termed out of the Assembly in 2002). He helped create one of the first solar manufacturing companies in Los Angeles, and co-launched a company that produced inexpensive, lightweight solar panels for use around the world. In recognition of his clean energy efforts, the United Kingdom-based Guardian Magazine named him one of the “50 People Who Could Save the Planet.”The interlocutors discussed the possibility of Hertzberg’s visit to Armenia in his capacity of California Senate Majority Leader.Robert Hertzberg was first elected to the California State Assembly in 1996.

After unanimously elected by both parties in 2000 and 2001, he became the 64th Speaker of the California State Assembly. After his entrepreneurship in the private sector, he returned to state government in 2014, being elected into the California State Senate and becoming Majority Leader. Hertzberg represents nearly one million people in the San Fernando Valley.



ԼՈՍ ԱՆՋԵԼԵՍՈՒՄ ՀՀ ԳԼԽԱՎՈՐ ՀՅՈՒՊԱՏՈՍ, ԴԵՍՊԱՆ ԱՐՄԵՆ ԲԱՅԲՈՒՐԴՅԱՆԸ ՀԱՆԴԻՊԵՑ ԿԱԼԻՖՈՐՆԻԱՅԻ ՆԱՀԱՆԳԱՅԻՆ ՍԵՆԱՏԻ ՄԵԾԱՄԱՍՆՈՒԹՅԱՆ ԱՌԱՋՆՈՐԴ ՌՈԲԵՐՏ ՀԵՐՑԲԵՐԳԻ ՀԵՏ



ԳԼԵՆԴԵՅԼ – Ապրիլի 1-ին Լոս Անջելեսում ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոս, արտակարգ և լիազոր դեսպան Արմեն Բայբուրդյանը հեռավար հանդիպում ունեցավ Կալիֆորնիայի նահանգային Սենատի դեմոկրատական մեծամասնության առաջնորդ Ռոբերտ Հերցբերգի հետ։ Հանդիպման մասնակիցները երկուստեք կարևորեցին Հայաստան-Կալիֆորնիա սերտ համագործակցությունը՝ խարսխված ոչ միայն ոլորտային առաջնահերթությունների վրա, այլև պայմանավորված մեծագույն հայկական համայնքի առկայութամբ։ Արմեն Բայբուրդյանը և Ռոբերտ Հերցբերգն անդրադարձան Հայաստանի և Կալիֆորնիայի միջև 2019 թվականին ստորագրված Շրջանակային համաձայնագրին և փաստաթղթով սահմանված դրույթներին, որոնք գործակցության դաշտեն ստեղծում Հայաստանի և ամերիկյան խոշորագույ ննահանգի միջև՝ համագործակցությունն առավել ծավալելու հեռանկարով։Դեսպան Բայբուրդյանը սենատոր Հերցբերգին տեղեկացրեց, որ վերոնշյալ համաձայնագրի շրջանակում բնապահպանական մաքուր տեխնոլոգիաները գերակայություններից մեկն են համարվում՝ երկուստեք համագործակցության տեսանկյունից։ Կալիֆորնիան նշանավոր է մաքուր տեխնոլոգիաների կիրառմամբ և արձանագրված բացառիկ հաջողություններով։ Գլխավոր հյուպատոսը նշեց, որ գործողությունների ծրագրի մշակումը և ամփոփումը կակտիվանա համավարակի նահանջին զուգընթաց։ Նա բարձր գնահատեց սենատոր Հերցբերգի մասնագիտական հմտություններն այդ ոլորտում և կարևորեց սենատորի աջակցությունը և խորհրդատվությունը՝ այդ ոլորտում փոխգործակցությունը ճիշտ հուն ուղղորդելու համար։ Բացի օրենսդրական հարուստ փորձառությունից, Կալիֆորնիայի վետերան քաղաքական գործիչ Բոբ Հերցբերգը մի քանի տարի այդ բնագավառում զբաղվել է ձեռներեցությամբ, երբ ժամանակավորապես լքել էր քաղաքականությունը՝ օգնելով ստեղծել Կալիֆորնիայում առաջին արևային մարտկոցներ արտադրող գործարաններից մեկը։ Մաքուր էներգետիկայի զարգացման գործում իր ունեցած ծանրակշիռ ավանդի համար արժանացել է բրիտանական <<Գարդիան>> պարբերականի <<աշխարհի 50 անձիք, որոնք կարող են փրկել մոլորակը>> կոչմանը։Ա․ Բայբուրդյանը Ռոբերտ Հերցբերգի հետ քննարկեցին նրա Հայաստան այցելելու հնարավորությունը` որպես Կալիֆորնիայի սենատի մեծամասնության առաջնորդ։Ռոբերտ Հերցբերգը Կալիֆորնիայի նահանգային խորհրդարանի անդամ է 1996 թվականից։ Երկկուսակցական միաձայն քվեարկությամբ ընտրվել է Կալիֆորնիայի Ասամբլեայի խոսնակի պաշտոնում։ 2014 թվականից կրկին վերադարձել է նահանգային խորհրդարան՝ իբրև Սենատի մեծամասնության առաջնորդ։