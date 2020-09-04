Consul General of Armenia Ambassador Armen Baibourtian had a virtual meeting with Barry Simon, President of the Southern California Division of the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA). During the meeting, items aimed at establishing cooperation between the Consulate General of Armenia and the Southern California Branch of the UNA-USA were discussed.

Armen Baibourtian and Berry Simon expressed interest in active contacts, developing the edges of cooperation, and designing joint programs.With over 20,000 members and more than 200 chapters across the country, UNA-USA members have commitment to global engagement. UNA-USA’s action agenda uniquely combines education and public research, substantive policy analysis, and ongoing US-UN dialogue. The Southern California Division is composed of a dozen local grass-roots chapters from Santa Barbara and the San Fernando Valley to San Diego and Beverly Hills to Hollywood and Pasadena and the Inland Empire.

ԼՈՍ ԱՆՋԵԼԵՍՈՒՄ ՀՀ ԳԼԽԱՎՈՐ ՀՅՈՒՊԱՏՈՍ, ԴԵՍՊԱՆ ԱՐՄԵՆ ԲԱՅԲՈՒՐԴՅԱՆԻ ՀԵՌԱՎԱՐ ՀԱՆԴԻՊՈՒՄԸ ԱՄԵՐԻԿԱՅԻ ՄԻԱՑՅԱԼ ՆԱՀԱՆԳՆԵՐԻ ՀԱՐԱՎԱՅԻՆ ԿԱԼԻՖՈՐՆԻԱՅԻ ՄԱՍՆԱՃՅՈՒՂԻ ՄԱԿ-Ի ԸՆԿԵՐԱԿՑՈՒԹՅԱՆ ՆԱԽԱԳԱՀ ԲԵՐՐԻ ՍԱՅՄՈՆԻ ՀԵՏ

Սեպտեմբերի 1-ին ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոս, դեսպան Արմեն Բայբուրդյանը հեռավար հանդիպում ունեցավ Միացյալ Նահանգների ՄԱԿ-ի ընկերակցության հարավային Կալիֆորնիայի մասնաճյուղի նախագահ Բերրի Սայմոնի հետ։ Հանդիպման ընթացքում քննարկվեցին ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոսության և ՄԱԿ-ի ընկերակցության հարավային Կալիֆորնիայի մասնաճյուղի միջև համագործակցությունը խորացնելուն միտված հարցեր։ Արմեն Բայբուրդյանը և Բերրի Սայմոնը պատրաստակամություն հայտնեցին առավել ակտիվ շփումներ ծավալելու, գործակցության եզրեր մշակելու և համատեղ ծրագրեր իրականացնելու մասին։