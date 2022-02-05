CONSUL GENERAL OF ARMENIA AMBASSADOR ARMEN BAIBOURTIAN EXTENDED SUPPORT TO A BUSINESS DELEGATION FROM ARMENIA

GLENDALE – On February 1, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian met with a delegation of entrepreneurs and business executives from Armenia, who arrived in Los Angeles upon the initiative of the International Business Relations Support Council (IBRS Council).

The President and Founder of the IBRS Council Mariam Manukyan briefed Ambassador Armen Baibourtian on the purpose of the visit and the agenda of the upcoming meetings. During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed the opportunities and ways of expanding business ties between Armenian entrepreneurs from Armenia and California.Earlier on January 31, the delegation of Armenian entrepreneurs and business executives, together with Ambassador Baibourtian, met with the leadership of the Armenian American Business Council in Los Angeles (AABC). At the event organized by AABC, they presented the programs of the International Business Relations Support Council (IBRS Council) and explored the possibilities for creating bridges of cooperation between Armenia-based and Armenian- American business circles.

The results of the meeting were consolidated by signing an expanded memorandum of understanding on cooperation between IBRSC and AABC. During the meeting at the Consulate General with the business delegation from Armenia, reform programs implemented in the Armenian economy were also discussed. The entrepreneurs who arrived from Armenia representing various business sectors intend to enhance cooperation with California-based companies and are eager to firmly engage in the U.S. market in terms of both investments and exports/imports. Ambassador Baibourtian welcomed and encouraged the initiative of the IBRS Council noting that the Consulate General of Armenia continuously supports and promotes the strengthening of business ties between Armenia-based and California-based companies. The International Business Relations Support Council has already been operating for eight years.

Led by its President Mariam Manukyan, IBRS Council has expanded its operations by intensifying contacts with Armenian-American companies and with different business organizations. It implemented numerous projects, participating in several business forums, exhibitions, and expos. Back in 2015, the IBRS Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation with the Armenian American Business Council, which became the foundation for advancing cooperation.

ԼՈՍ ԱՆՋԵԼԵՍՈՒՄ ՀՀ ԳԼԽԱՎՈՐ ՀՅՈՒՊԱՏՈՍ, ԴԵՍՊԱՆ ԱՐՄԵՆ ԲԱՅԲՈՒՐԴՅԱՆԸ ԱՋԱԿՑՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ Է ՀԱՅՏՆԵԼ ՀԱՅԱՍՏԱՆԻՑ ԺԱՄԱՆԱԾ ԳՈՐԾԱՐԱՐՆԵՐԻ ՊԱՏՎԻՐԱԿՈՒԹՅԱՆԸ

ԳԼԵՆԴԵՅԼ – Փետրվարի 1-ին Լոս Անջելեսում ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոս, արտակարգ և լիազոր դեսպան Արմեն Բայբուրդյանը հանդիպեց Հայաստանից ժամանած գործարարների պատվիրակության հետ, որոնք Լոս Անջելես են ժամանել Հայաստանի Միջազգային գործարար կապերի աջակցման խորհրդի նախաձեռնությամբ։ Խորհրդի նախագահ Մարիամ Մանուկյանը դեսպան Արմեն Բայբուրդյանին ներկայացրեց այցի նպատակն ու հանդիպումների օրակարգը։ Գլխավոր հյուպատոսությունում տեղի ունեցած հանդիպման ընթացքում խոսվեց նաև Հայաստանի և Կալիֆորնիայի հայ գործարարների միջև գործնական կապերն ընդլայնելու հնարավորությունների մասին։ Ավելի վաղ՝ հունվարի 31-ին Լոս Անջելեսում հայաստանցի գործարարների պատվիրակությունը դեսպան Բայբուրդյանի հետ միասին հանդիպել էր Հայ-ամերիկյան գործարար խորհրդի ղեկավար կազմի և ամերիկահայ գործարարների հետ, ներկայացրել Միջազգային գործարար կապերի աջակցման խորհրդի ծրագրերն ու հայաստանցի և ամերիկահայ գործարարների միջև համագործակցության կամուրջներ ստեղծելու հնարավորությունները։ Հանդիպման արդյունքներն ամրագրվել են փոխըմբռման հուշագրի ստորագրմամբ։Ամերիկահայ գործարարների հետ հանդիպմանը ներկայացվել են նաև ՀՀ տնտեսությունում իրականացվող բարեփոխումային ծրագրերը։Կալիֆորնիայի հայ գործարարների հետ կապերը սերտացնելու նպատակով Հայաստանից ժամանած գործարարները տարաբնույթ ոլորտներ ներկայացնող ընկերություններ են, որոնք մտադիր են իրենց ներգրավվածությունը ունենալ ԱՄՆ շուկայում ինչպես ներդրումների, այնպես էլ արտահանման եւ ներմուծման ուղղությամբ։ Դեսպան Բայբուրդյանը ողջունել է Միջազգային գործարար կապերի աջակցման խորհրդի նախաձեռնությունն ու նշել, որ ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոսությունը ամեն կերպ օժանդակում է Հայաստանի և Կալիֆորնիայի հայ և օտարազգի գործարարների միջև գործնական կապերի ընդլայնմանը։ Քննարկվել է մայիս ամսին Լոս Անջելեսում Գլխավոր հյուպատոսության աջակցությամբ Միջազգային գործարար կապերի աջակցման խորհրդի կողմից ՀՀ-ում արտադրվող ապրանքների ցուցահանդես կազմակերպելու հարցը։Միջազգային գործարար կապերի աջակցման խորհուրդը գործում է արդեն ութ տարի։ Խորհրդի նախագահ Մարիամ Մանուկյանի գլխավորությամբ այն իր գործունեությունն ընդայնել է՝ կապեր հաստատելով ամերիկահայ գործարարների և բիզնես կառույցների հետ, իրականացրել բազմաթիվ նախագծեր, մասնակցել գործարար համաժողովների և ցուցահանդեսների։ Դեռևս 2015 թվականին Խորհուրդը փոխընմբռնման հուշագիր է ստորագրել Լոս Անջելեսում գործող Հայ-ամերիկյան գործարար խորհրդի հետ, որը հիմք է դարձել ակտիվ համագործակցության համար։