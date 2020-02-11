Constitutional referendum ‘attempt to establish monarchy’ in Armenia – ARF-D Supreme Body said in an interview

The agenda of constitutional reforms prompts a scenario of transforming the Armenian government into a kind of monarchy in an attempt to establish a single person’s rule, a member of the ARF-D Supreme Body said in an interview, considering the parliament’s approval for a nationwide referendum a serious violation of the legislative norms.

Speaking to Tert.am, Armenuhi Kyuregyan highlighted the absence of a supervisory committee’s decision and the failure to submit the draft package to the Constitutional Court to determine its compliance with the organic law (Article 168 (2) of the Constitution).

“The constitutional order is being violated in Armenia yet another time in an attempt to establish autocracy or monarchy,” she said, blaming the government for a forgetful attitude to the objectives declared during the “Velvet Revolution” (particularly, the promise to establish rule of law in Armenia).

Kyreghyan said she also finds the kind of decision a specific message to the international organizations (PACE, Venice Commission, its president) that the Armenian authorities are inappreciative of their opinion and ready for any unlawful step to serve a single leader.

Refraining from any comments on President Armen Sarkissian’s move to sign the controversial bill into law, the politician nonetheless stressed the need of ensuring serious guarantees for the Constitution under the leadership of a “strong president appreciating statehood and state empowerment, and respecting constitutionality.”



“Every cloud has a silver lining, however. This referendum must consolidate the forces struggling for national security, economic development, preservation of national values, a pro-Armenian settlement of the Artsakh issue and independence of the judiciary. I am confident we will soon have legislative, executive and judiciary authorities having the abilities and willingness to resolve all those problem,” she added.