Constitutional Court to examine four political forces appeals to annul the election results on July 9

The applications filed by four political forces against the results of parliamentary elections held on June 20 in Armenia’s Constitutional Court will be combined in one case and examined at the Court hearing on July 9. The appeals will be consolidated into one case on the basis of same subject matter.

Judge of the Constitutional Court E. Shatiryan has been appointed as the reporter of the consolidated case. The hearing will start at 1.00 Yerevan time, the Court said in a statement.

To remind, “Armenia” bloc led by former president Robert Kocharyan, “I am Honoured” bloc, Zartonq National Christian party and Armenian Homeland party announced earlier they had submitted evidence of irregularities which seriously affected the outcome of the June 20 elections.