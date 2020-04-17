Congratulations to Arayik Harutyunyan Newly Elected President of Republic of Artsakh

By Adroushan Andy Armenian, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Las Vegas

We would like to congratulate Mr. Arayik Harutyunyan for his recent election as President of the Republic of Artsakh. The Armenian community of Las Vegas wishes him success to further develop regional security, strengthen the economy and improve social welfare in Artsakh.

We had the opportunity to welcome Mr. Harutyunyan in Las Vegas, Nevada in November 2015, while he was serving as the Prime Minister of Artsakh. The then Prime Minster Harutyunyan visited the Las Vegas Honorary Consulate where he met several Las Vegas elected officials as well as representatives of Las Vegas Armenian churches and organizations.

Mr. Harutyunyan was accompanied by Mr. Robert Avetisyan, Permanent Representative of Artsakh in Washington DC. Together they visited the Las Vegas Armenian Genocide Memorial Monument, escorted by the Homenetmen Las Vegas Artsakh chapter scouts who laid a wreath at the monument in memory of the 1.5 million Armenians who perished during the Genocide.

We also had the opportunity to meeting the president elect in his Stepanakert office while visiting Artsakh in May 2018 with my daughter Carnie Armenian where we discussed the regional security, economy, and social welfare of Artsakh.

