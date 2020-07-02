Congo Files: Cash Was Deposited Into Dan Gertler’s Accounts, Then Millions Were Transferred to Top Israeli Figures

Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler owns mines in the Congo ■ In 2017 the U.S. imposed sanctions on him due to corrupt deals with the DRC’s former president ■ Documents from the African state reveal irregular cash deposits made by Gertler’s associates into his accounts ■ Some of the money was then sent to lawyers and advisers in Israel ■ Gertler: ‘The documents are stolen and fabricated’

In January 2018 the streets of Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, were awash with the blood of violent disturbances. The United Nations reported six fatalities in a string of clashes between the security forces and young residents of the city. The protesters’ ire was aroused by the refusal of the then-president, Joseph Kabila, to hold an election, even though his term of office had expired almost two years earlier.

Source: https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium.MAGAZINE-suitcases-of-cash-deposited-in-congo-then-millions-transferred-to-israeli-figures-1.8963439?utm_source=smartfocus&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-brief&utm_content=5016919