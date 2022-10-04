politics

Comparing that document with the contract that is being signed is insulting. Sargsyan

Levon Ter-Petrosyan, the first president of RA, today responded to yesterday’s statement of the office of Serzh Sargsyan, the third president of RA, where the comparisons between the Zurich Protocols and the Armenian-Turkish peace treaty to be signed by the current authorities in President Ter-Petrosyan’s statement the previous day were considered unacceptable and completely inappropriate.

In today’s reference of the first president, it was clarified that Ter-Petrosyan once, back in 2009, positively evaluated the Zurich Protocols, categorically opposing only one point in them, which refers to the creation of a joint commission of Armenian and Turkish historians.

To the question of 168.am, how the office of the third president of RA will interpret this reaction, they answered:

the relevant sub-committee of the commission is not a commission of historians and cannot be such a thing.

Clause 11 of the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Armenia, which serves as the basis for the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, stipulates: “The Republic of Armenia supports the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide in 1915 in Ottoman Turkey and Western Armenia.”

2008-2018 During the years of the leadership of the third president of the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Armenia was consistently guided by the above-mentioned provision and not only by words, but also by the steps implemented in practice within the framework of this provision.