Committee on Artsakh issues created within Homeland party structure

The board of Homeland party has decided to set up a special committee that would deal with Artsakh Republic issues. As the party said in a released statement, the Committee will operate as a structureal unit within the party.

It is noted that being committed to create a common platform for the Artsakh issues as well as to launch the process of consolidation all healthy political and non-governmental forces of Armenia and Artsakh concerned with the security of the two Armenian states, the Board of Homeland party decided on September 6, 2021 to set up Committee on Artsakh issues as a party structural unit.

To remind, earlier the Homeland faction initiated setting up a Standing Committee on Artsakh in the Armenian parliament which was declined by the ruling force.