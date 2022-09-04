Commander of Anahit” detachment. “General Arkadi Ter-Tadevosyan said in my house. “Anahit pass all guys please give back my Shushi”

What can I say? I’m in terrible pain like you all are. I came, I saw my battle brothers. I want my Shushi because the last day General Arkadi Ter-Tadevosyan was at my house and said something.

“Anahit passes all boys please give back my Shushi.” I want my Hadrut, I want my Chardakhlu. I want my Mountain and Plain Artsakh. I want my honor that I had and have as an Armenian woman, as an Armenian person. I was born proud and I will die proud. I was born in Chardakhlu, I am the person of that land, and I cannot look and see all this. Dear Manvel, I am with you. Should we go fight? You know that works well for me. My homeland is really not a piece of cake. I’m in pain. In this war I fought with my eldest son. I have lost a sister’s son, I have lost combat brothers who died by my side. I don’t want to leave all that to my grandchildren. I don’t want to and I won’t leave. Guys, whatever you decide, I’m by your side until the end,” said Anahit Martirosyan, a participant in the Artsakh wars, “combat daughter” of the commandos, lieutenant colonel, commander of the “Anahit” detachment, at the conference of the “Arabo” volunteer squad and supporters. Ashot Hakobyan You can read the full article at this address: https://www.aravot.am/2022/09/03/1288838/?fbclid=IwAR1mBfBkDY5AIFudfOeEoLG-Qvm9S_TfEp646tBTKKeu0lDfJueSS_EbA-0 © 1998 – 2022 Aravot – News from Armenia