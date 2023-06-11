COME SPY WITH ME: Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were spies who used underage sex to blackmail politicians, ‘ex-handler’ claims 

Emma Parry, Digital US Correspondent

GHISLAINE Maxwell and her pedophile lover Jeffrey Epstein were both Israeli spies who took pictures of powerful men having sex with underage girls to blackmail them, their alleged Mossad handler has sensationally claimed.

The pair allegedly ran a “honey-trap” operation where they would provide young girls to politicians in order to squeeze them for information for the Israelis.

The unsubstantiated claims have been made by Ari Ben-Menashe who claims he is a former Israeli spy.

Ben-Menashe claims that he was the “handler” of Ghislaine’s dad Robert Maxwell, who was also a spy, and that it was the former newspaper baron who introduced Epstein and his daughter to the Israeli intelligence agency.

He makes the unverified claims in a new book called “Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales”.

In a preview of the book, shared with Sun Online, Ben-Menashe says: “Mr Epstein was the simple idiot who was going around providing girls to all kinds of politicians in the United States.

“See, f**king around is not a crime. It could be embarrassing, but it’s not a crime.

