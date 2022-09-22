Colarusso Condemns Unprovoked Military Assaults Against Armenia

A direct statement from Caroline Colarusso, candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Massachusetts’ 5th Congressional District

Caroline Colarusso,

“This week, Armenian-American voters in the 5th Congressional District have brought to my attention what is happening in Armenia. I strongly, unequivocally condemn recent unprovoked military assaults by Azerbaijan upon the people and territory of the Republic of Armenia.

If you’re a Christian in the U.S., you should be concerned. Acts of aggression have resulted in needless death, injuries, and destruction in Armenia. I call for an immediate end to U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan and their proxy, Turkey, and ask that the Biden administration, Secretary of State Blinken, and Congress immediately impose strict penalties, including economic

sanctions, on Azerbaijan.



It is long past due for the United States to put its foot down and stop supporting and enabling the repressive, corrupt, and aggressive regime in Baku and their Turkish patrons.”