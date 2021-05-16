Clashes between Palestinians, Turks and Kurds in Stuttgart

In Stuttgart, Germany, during a pro-Palestinian demonstration, there were clashes between Palestinians, Turks, and Kurds, DW reported.

According to the publication, demonstrations of solidarity with the Palestinians were held in many cities of Germany, in which thousands of people took part. In some cases, the protests were accompanied by riots. In Berlin, demonstrators threw stones and bottles at the police.

In Mannheim, demonstrators burned an Israeli flag. The instigator was detained on charges of propaganda of hatred. The police managed to prevent the burning of another Israeli flag.

In Stuttgart, during a pro-Palestinian demonstration, there were clashes between Palestinians, Turks, and Kurds. After the police broke up the rally, groups of people began to organize spontaneous protest marches.