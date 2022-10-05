Vakhtang Siradeghyan

Can you imagine? Armenian civil society against the “Civil Contract”. I, for one, did not imagine such a thing. I have been a civil society representative for 17 years. I should add that knowing that class from the inside, being personally acquainted with many of its representatives, I thought that even at the moment of death they would continue to worship the so-called “velvet revolution”. And, naturally, to its leader, because without him that “revolution” would not have happened either. But what has been said does not mean that there were no criticisms before that, but they were, so to speak, referrals from a relative. Just like what happened even in the old days.

But here and there, 18 civil society organizations are CONDEMNING the nomination of Vahagn Hovakimyan to the position of chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC). Let me add: the appointment of a once unsuccessful journalist (in the words of editor Nikol) or, what is the same, a half-journalist, and later a “spotty” constitutional expert of the National Assembly (still a formal nomination, which is the same as an appointment). I think that if this phenomenon is “highly unacceptable” for these organizations, then it is precisely the condemnation that exists. And the latter’s nomination by the “Civil Agreement” faction for the position of CEC chairman is “strictly unacceptable” because he is a member of the board of the given party. In addition, according to the statement, the latter “is engaged in active political activity, at least since the day of the creation of the “Civil Agreement” party.

However, the statement of “18” does not mention that the nomination of Vahagn Hovakimyan, deputy chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on State-Legal Affairs, is also an anti-democratic step, if it was not done as a result of discussions with the rank-and-file members of the party. Because the nomination of a party member for the position of CEC chairman is as serious a step as, say, the election of members of the party board at the congress. I think it’s a much more serious step than that. And if, as we all know, it was done just like in the case of the “election” of board members (that is, at the sole desire of the party leader), then how can a non-democratic party build a democratic government and, at the same time, such a society?

HG. For my part, I should add that Vahagn, who was once my friend, took a step in the political sphere that I would never have done, not only in terms of friends but also strangers. I would not trust such a person with the position of the chairman of the polling station commission, let alone the Central Election Commission.

