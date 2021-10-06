Civil Aviation Committee silent on issue of allowing Baku-Nakhchivan flights through Armenia airspace

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has stated that as of Wednesday, it has started using Armenia’s airspace to carry passengers from Baku to Nakhchivan.

“From now on, AZAL can use all available air corridors, including those passing through the territories of Armenia and Iran, in carrying out this flight,” the flag carrier of Azerbaijan added in its respective statement.

This information has caused concern in the Armenian society.

It is noteworthy the Azerbaijani media, citing their military sources, had noted on Tuesday that Iran has closed its airspace to the Azerbaijani air force, which carries out military supplies from Baku to Nakhchivan.

Since Wednesday morning, Armenian News-NEWS.am has been trying to contact the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia to find out since when Armenia has allowed Azerbaijan to carry out passenger transportation through its airspace to Nakhchivan, whether this is a new decision or it was made earlier, but only now it is being announced by Azerbaijan. But so far, the Civil Aviation Committee has not responded to us in any way.