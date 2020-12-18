Citizens call on Pashinyan not to visit Yerablur Pantheon, desecrate the memory of fallen soldiers

The Armenian Unified Infocenter has published details for the upcoming march to mourn the memory of fallen soldiers at Yerablur Military Pantheon scheduled for Saturday. The source has shared the time, location and the route of the march, as Armenia prepares for the three-day national mourning for the fallen soldiers during the recent Karabakh war.

Numerous users have reacted to the post, calling on Pashinyan to refrain from attending the march and leading the public to the Military Pantheon.

“People, you can go to Yerablur but not with the traitor who sold the blood of our martyrs,” one user wrote.

“The Turk has no right to go to Yerablur,” the other said.

“With his ugly presence, the Ambassador of Turks should not desecrate the memory and the blood of our soldiers,” added the third.