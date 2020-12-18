fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Citizens call on Pashinyan not to visit Yerablur Pantheon, desecrate the memory of fallen soldiers

by Leave a Comment

The Armenian Unified Infocenter has published details for the upcoming march to mourn the memory of fallen soldiers at Yerablur Military Pantheon scheduled for Saturday. The source has shared the time, location and the route of the march, as Armenia prepares for the three-day national mourning for the fallen soldiers during the recent Karabakh war.  

Numerous users have reacted to the post, calling on Pashinyan to refrain from attending  the march and leading the public to the Military Pantheon. 

“People, you can go to Yerablur but not with the traitor who sold the blood of our martyrs,” one user wrote. 

“The Turk has no right to go to Yerablur,” the other said. 

“With his ugly presence, the Ambassador of Turks should not desecrate the memory and the blood of our soldiers,” added the third. 

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.