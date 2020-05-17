Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home

There are reportedly no signs of violence. Wei’s death comes a week after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel in an apparent attempt to convince the gov’t to limit Chinese investment.

By TAMAR BEERI, LAHAV HARKOV,

The Chinese Ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, was found dead in his Herzliya home on Sunday morning, a Foreign Affairs Ministry official confirmed. Police are currently in his home and investigating.The Chinese embassy, however, said that it cannot confirm the reports as of yet.

Army Radio claims that at the moment, there are no signs of violence, leading investigators to believe that Wei passed from a heart attack.Foreign Ministry Director-General Yuval Rotem spoke to China’s Deputy Ambassador to Israel Dai Yuming, and expressed his condolences over the ambassador’s death.Rotem said the Foreign Ministry will help in any way necessary.The 57-year-old ambassador was a husband and father to a son. His family is not in the country with him. He arrived in Israel to hold the position of ambassador in February, having served as Chinese ambassador to Ukraine before that.Wei’s death comes one week after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel in what seemed to be an attempt to convince the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to limit Chinese investments.

The spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Israel, Wang Yongjun, wrote an opinion piece in The Jerusalem Post on Friday about the resilience of the Chinese and Israeli people alike, calling Pompeo’s claims and comments “absurd.””Historical experience also shows that pandemic is accompanied by conspiracies and the dark mentality of seeking scapegoats,” Yongjun said. “Jewish friends know it well.””China-Israel cooperation is win-win in nature, and the projects are market activities based on supply and demand. In the hi-tech area, our cooperation opened the largest market in the world to Israel’s innovation achievement, and in the infrastructure fields, Chinese companies bring cost-effective labors that are much needed by Israel’s construction endeavour and provide a large number of job opportunities,” the spokesman wrote. “Above is the response of the Embassy towards Mr Pompeo’s comments on China. We trust that the Jewish friends are not only able to defeat the coronavirus but also the “political virus”, and choose the course of action that best serves their interests.”