China medical aid with message sent to Armenia angers Turkey. “May Our Friendship be Higher than Mountain Ararat and Longer than Yangtze River.”

The mention of Mount Ararat on the boxes in China’s medical aid sent to Armenia for the prevention of the novel coronavirus has provoked a strong reaction in the Turkish domain of social media sites.

Turkish users on social media were outraged and many were upset that China, which is considered their friend, had “stabbed” Turkey in the back in this way.

To note, the boxes of medical equipment sent from China to Armenia read as follows: “May Our Friendship [be] Higher than Mountain Ararat and Longer than Yangtze River.”