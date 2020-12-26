Chief of Staff of the Israeli occupation army, to kill 300 Palestinian a day in next Gaza offensive

Chief of Staff of the Israeli occupation army, Aviv Kochavi, has revealed that his goal is to kill 300 Palestinian fighters per day in any possible offensive on the besieged Gaza Strip, Maariv newspaper revealed last week.

Israeli intelligence does not expect a major operation to be launched against Gaza in the near future, but the army has been training extensively to deal with a scenario of attacking Gaza and causing much damage to its military and civilian infrastructure, media reports and analysts have said.

Unlike previous offensives, which lasted for more than a month, the Israeli army intends to make future attacks shorter and at the same time cause greater damage.

The Israeli daily reported that reoccupying Gaza, which has been under a strict Israeli siege for 14 years or ending Hamas’ rule, are off the table. The plan in a future attack, the paper explained, would be to damage Hamas’ resistance abilities forcing it to agree to a ceasefire.

Recent media reports have revealed that Israel had proposed a prisoner swap with Hamas through Egyptian mediators, but the Palestinian movement refused it because it fell short of its demands.

Source: https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20201224-israel-to-target-300-people-a-day-in-next-gaza-offensive/