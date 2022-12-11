Cher’s Mother Georgia Holt Dead at 96: ‘Mom is Gone,’ Singer Says

Georgia Holt had previously been hospitalized with pneumonia in September, according to her daughter Cher

Cher‘s mother, Georgia Holt, has died. She was 96.

The musician, 76, revealed the news on Twitter early Saturday morning. “Mom is gone,” Cher tweeted alongside a sad-face emoji.

The news comes three months after the pop superstar revealed on the social media platform that her mother was hospitalized with pneumonia in September.

“Sorry I’ve Been Mia. Mom’s Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia,” Cher wrote at the time, adding in a follow-up tweet: “She’s Getting Better.”

