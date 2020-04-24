Cemal Pasha’s grandson’s and many Turkish Intellectuals Cengiz Çandar are Tweeting condolence about Armenian Genocide that angers the Turks

Turkish Intellectuals Cengiz Çandar write on Twitter Where denial will arrive is decay. I respectfully commemorate the victims of the genocide.

One of the most problematic dates of this geography is undoubtedly 24 April 1915 and what happened in the process that started with that day…

A social media post by Hasan Cemal, the grandson of Cemal Pasha, one of the organizers of the Armenian Genocide, has received considerable reaction.

“I share my Armenian brothers’ pain of the April 24 Armenian Genocide,” Hasan Cemal wrote on his Twitter account.

And then under this post, numerous Turks began accusing him of betrayal and wrote insulting words against him.