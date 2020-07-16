CDC cuts off public information about hospital capacity: report

On Thursday, ProPublica’s Charles Ornstein reported that the Centers for Disease Control web page displaying information about hospital capacity around the country has been disabled, cutting off the public from this information.

The CDC has said that they are still holding on to this data — but is no longer available to the public.

Concerns have been raised around the country as hospital beds have been filled nearly to capacity by COVID-19 patients. In some states, like Texas, ICU beds are close to critical capacity, and some areas are facing supply and staff shortages.

I had hoped it was a glitch, but no…The @CDCgov hospital capacity dashboard has gone dark. @CDCDirector has said CDC still has access to the data but apparently the public no longer does.