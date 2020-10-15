CBS fires 2 employees for telling Armenians “I hope you die”

President and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group, George Cheeks, said that after a review, the company has fired two employees who confronted Armenian protesters in front of its studios Monday, one reportedly telling them, “I hope you die and I hope your country gets blown away,”

In a letter addressed to Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, Cheeks said “two of these individuals have been identified as CBS employees.”

“Please be assured: this conduct does not align with the values of our company, and we condemn their language in the strongest terms,” the letter also reads in particular. ““All of us here want you to know that we respect your right for peaceful protest, and we apologize to you and the Armenian community for this experience outside our facility.”