Cavusoglu: Turkey’s goal is to implement the ‘Zangezur project’

The Turkish foreign minister once again touched upon the topic of normalizing relations with Armenia.

Mevlut Cavusoglu recalled that both Armenia and Turkey have already appointed envoys in this regard and that they will meet in the nearest future, according to Hurriyet daily of Turkey.

Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey’s goal is to implement the railways and motorways, especially the “Zangezur project,” connecting the countries in the region.

“Turkey will do its best to implement these projects,” said Cavusoglu, adding, however, that Turkey will coordinate with Azerbaijan all its steps in connection with Armenia.