Case of extortion of 40mn drams by Armenia former ranking security official dropped

The criminal case initiated into a Yerevan restaurant owner’s extortion of money from the former chief accountant of the restaurant was dismissed on January 22. Armen Harutyunyan, the lawyer of Vachagan Ghazaryan, former ranking security official and former head of security of Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In November 2018, the Investigative Committee reported that a number of criminal acts had been identified during the restaurant’s operations, resulting in a preliminary estimate of 1 billion 163 million 516 thousand 352 drams in damage to the state.

As a result, a new criminal case was launched in connection with tax evasion, and sent to the Special Investigation Service (SIS), considering that a criminal case is already being investigated at the SIS into the actual owner of this restaurant, Ruzanna Beglaryan, and her husband, Vachagan Ghazaryan.

On June 22, 2018, a search conducted Vachagan Ghazaryan’s home revealed 1 million 110 thousand 400 dollars, 35 million drams, and 230 thousand 500 euros, also 2,000 dollars and two expensive watches were found in the garage

Vachagan Ghazaryan was indicted on June 27, 2018, and his wife was indicted on August 3 of the same year.