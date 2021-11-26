Capitulation #2 Pashinyan agree on All term and condition that Putin and Aliyev put forward

RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated after the trilateral meeting with the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan in Sochi that the parties had openly discussed all the issues, in the case of some there is no misinterpretation.

“We had a very positive conversation. We discussed almost all the issues on the agenda. “I want to note that the positions on many issues have been clarified, it turned out that there are no misinterpretations on some issues, as it seemed before that meeting,” Pashinyan said.

Among such issues he mentioned the opening of transport communications. “In terms of opening transport and economic communications in the region, we have registered that we have a general idea of ​​how those communications will work,” he said. The Prime Minister of Armenia described the meeting with Putin և Ali as “very positive”. “It was not a meeting to hide the problems. “It was a meeting where we openly discussed all the issues,” Pashinyan stressed.

He stated that it is necessary to create security mechanisms at the border to start demarcation and demarcation works. The topic of “demarcation” is not new. “We discussed the issue of adopting a trilateral statement that it is necessary to create the necessary conditions and mechanisms for border security and stability,” Pashinyan said.

It should be reminded that the trilateral meeting of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali was held in Sochi today, during which the parties discussed the implementation of the points set by the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021. It lasted about three hours. After the meeting, the Russian President called it “useful at the right time”, as he expressed hope that the parties would follow the agreements.