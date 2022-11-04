Can’t Arsen Torosyan and Armen Pambukhchyan become board members?

We have been writing for a few days that the results of the election at the congress of the ruling “Civil Agreement” party board held last week were falsified.

The candidates for the membership of the board had doubts about that and demanded a recalculation to count again who received how many votes. As a result of the recount that started late yesterday evening and lasted all night, it was found that there were indeed frauds, and the votes of Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan and CP faction leader Hayk Konjoryan were added and falsified.

In favor of Matevosyan, more than Konjoryan, and instead of Arsen Torosyan and Armen Pambukhchyan, Matevosyan and Konjoryan entered the board. Yesterday, the members of the newly elected but illegitimate board were supposed to meet with Nikol Pashinyan and discuss the incident, the main “hero” of which, according to the news, is Arpi Davoyan, who became a member of the board. It was he who was responsible for all the organizational issues of the elections and influenced the counting committee. NA experts, assistants of former and present MPs were included in the commission.

CP MPs discussed the incident all day yesterday, the majority were of the opinion that the culprits should be found, and if Arpi Davoyan is the author of the forgery, he should be held accountable and severely punished, even deprived of his parliamentary mandate, because he has disgraced an entire party. . However, the elite of the party decided to cover up as much as possible and solve the issue with the resignation of two members, but Hayk Konjoryan is adamant, he is not going to resign. Especially since some people think that the board cannot be replenished after the resignation, this is prohibited by the party charter, Article 48 of which says: “In case of premature termination of the authority of a member of the board, the composition of the board is not replenished.”

Let’s note that it will not be possible to present what happened as a result of negligence, because the difference in the votes of those left out is very large: 418 votes were counted in favor of Hambardzum Matevosyan, 387 for Hayk Konjoryan, and Romanos Petrosyan, who got the fewest votes, got 386 votes. In other words, about 50 votes were falsified in favor of Matevosyan.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/0f6e0a7bc73a3f25238d8c19292a8a21?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»