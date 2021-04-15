Canada-Armenia Friendship Parliamentary Group calls for return of all Armenian prisoners

Canada-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group addressed the Foreign Minister of Canada, Marc Garneau calling for Canada’s support for return of Armenian prisoners and captives held in Azerbaijan. As the Armenian Embassy to Canada reported, the statement addressed to the Prime Minister calls specifically for full re-engagement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries and resumption of negotiations in that framework, return of all Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijan and protection and safeguarding of all Armenian cultural heritage sites under Azerbaijani control.

As the authors of the letter said, the only way to find a lasting and fair solution to the conflict is through the principles enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act, and includes the principle of self-determination.