Can there be just peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan? The Armenian perspective

Things are more promising than they were a few months ago – but political will and compromise are needed to find a long-term solution

Varuzhan Nersesyan,

@VaruzhanN

On September 22 SNP MP Chris Law, speaking in the House of Commons, delivered a chilling account of an elderly man decapitated with a knife and a female soldier with her eyes gouged out and replaced by stones. The victims he described were Armenians killed during Azerbaijan's unprovoked military aggression during which hundreds of people lost their lives. Critical infrastructure, settlements, schools and hospitals deep inside Armenia were hit. More evidence of atrocities have emerged including a video of the extrajudicial killing of Armenian soldiers. These actions echo those of Daesh in Syria and the wave of international condemnation