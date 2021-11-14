Can Armenia survive with incompetent Leaders with daily and multiple Azerbaijani Attacks? when will the Armenian people Act?

NIKOL PASHINYAN IS HANDING AWAY SYUNIK AS WE SPEAK, IN PLAIN SIGHT

Azerbaijani forces attempt to advance in the eastern direction of the border, situation tense – Armenia MOD

On November 14, at around 13:00, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to secure a positional advance in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reports.

An intense shootout started. The Armenian guards prevented the enemy’s attempts to position themselves in the area. The situation is still tense.

At the moment, with the mediation of the Russian side, negotiations are underway to resolve the situation. No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.

The Ministry of Defense will regularly provide information on further developments in the situation.

Gunfire Along Armenian-Azerbaijani Border

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces exchanged intense gunfire today along the eastern section of the border after Azerbaijani troops attempted to secure a positional advance, according to the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

The ministry reports that Armenian troops halted the Azerbaijani advance and that the situation remains tense.

“At the moment, with the mediation of the Russian side, negotiations are underway to resolve the situation. There are no victims from the Armenian side,” a ministry reads.

Azerbaijan army attempts to secure positional advance in the eastern direction of Armenia border

YEREVAN. – At around 1 pm on Sunday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces attempted to secure a positional advance in the eastern direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

An intense shootout ensued.