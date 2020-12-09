California: Orange County Board of Supervisors recognizes Karabakh

The Orange County, CA Board of Supervisors has recognized Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and condemned Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenians, the Armenian National Committee of American reported Tuesday, December 8.

According to the resolution, which was submitted back in November, the County of Orange opposes all forms of hate, crimes against humanity, and any attempt to continue the Genocide of the Armenian people.

The resolution recognizes Artsakh as a historic Armenian province, which has developed democratic institutions, fostered a pluralist political system, and, over the past quarter-century, held parliamentary and Presidential elections that have been rated as free and fair by international observers, despite the constant threat of military incursion by Azerbaijani forces;

The Orange County Board of Supervisors believes the international recognition of a country’s right to self-determination is the only way to ensure its people will be able to voice their legitimate concerns and support peaceful settlement of conflicts on the world stage.

The County thus recognized “the Republic of Artsakh’s inalienable right to self-determination, as a free and sovereign nation.”

Italy’s Lombardy, the Australian state of New South Wales, several U.S. states and dozens of cities and towns across the world have already recognized Karabakh.