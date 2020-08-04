California governor says Armenian school graffiti attack is “sickening”

California governor Gavin Newsom has said that the hateful graffiti sprayed on the walls of an Armenian school in San Francisco is “sickening”.

“This is sickening. These acts of hatred have no place in California,” Newsom said in a tweet on Monday, August 3, sharing a news story about the incident.

The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered on July 24, Fox News reported back then.

School is not in session because of summer break and the coronavirus pandemic, but the Armenian community was reported to be furious and worried.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin posted about the vandalism on his Twitter account and promised his office would be involved with the investigation.

Newsom’s tweet was shared by the lieutenant governor of California, Eleni Kounalakis, the attack against the KZV Armenian School in San Francisco “was a hate crime, fueled by recent Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.”

“We must all stand with the Armenian community to denounce these attacks, and hold to account those responsible,” she added.