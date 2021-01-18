Calif. Calls For Pause On Batch Of Moderna’s COVID Vaccine After Several Allergic Reactions

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The chief epidemiologist for the state of California has called for a pause on the distribution of a specific batch of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after several people suffered allergic reactions after receiving the vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site in Southern California.

California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan issued a statement Sunday night calling on healthcare providers to pause the use of lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine due to possible allergic reactions.

The allergic reactions occurred at Petco Park’s mass drive-thru vaccination site, a state Department of Public Health spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.

“A higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic, Pan said in a statement. “Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours. Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory and pause the administration of vaccines from Moderna Lot 041L20A until the investigation by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and the state is complete.”

More than 330,000 doses from that batch were distributed to 287 providers statewide between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, the DPH reported.

Moderna, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are all investigating.

Source: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/california-health-officials-pause-moderna-vaccine-batch-allergic-reactions/