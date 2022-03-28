Cadastre Committee chief: Turkey citizens have acquired 72 properties in Armenia, Azerbaijan nationals have 5

Citizens of any country can acquire non-agricultural real estate in Armenia. Suren Tovmasyan, Head of the Cadastre Committee of Armenia, told this to reporters in the National Assembly Monday.

“If I am not mistaken, since 2002, from the point of registration of rights until today, we have had the acquisition of 72 real estates [in Armenia] by Turkish citizens. Most of them were apartments, some—were small public facilities, etc. We do not see any problem here.

And when Azerbaijani citizens acquire property here, they are having travel passports; that is, they come [here], get a travel passport at us. The fears you mentioned during the procedure for obtaining that passport disappears. He comes, acquires real estate [in Armenia]. If I am not mistaken, the Azerbaijani citizens who have a travel passport of Armenia are 5-6 people,” Tovmasyan said.

And when asked whether the activeness of acquiring property in Armenia by Azerbaijani and Turkish citizens has been noticed recently, the head of the Cadastre Committee gave a negative response.