By Time Armenian wakeup from deep Sleep, They implemented the first stage of the “Meghri Corridor”: Tadevos Avetisyan

“Finally, they have implemented the first stage of the Meghri Corridor.

In other words, they have already taken 20 km of the 40 km road by themselves, and the rest is what remains,” said Armenia faction MP Tadevos Avetisyan during the discussion organized in the parliament on November 12.

According to the opposition MP, the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem could have built and taken over the same structures on this section of the Syunik road on November 9, 2020, but did not do so due to lack of unnecessary problems. “Only a year later, Azerbaijan calmly achieved its goal.

The Armenian government drugged society and built some kind of alternative. That is, now there is an alternative, it is normal, they considered the main road to be Azerbaijani and gave in smoothly.” According to Tadevos Avetisyan, the next stage of providing the corridor is planned and consistently implemented. “There is a simple scheme: they numb, cut, and move forward. Azerbaijan is doing this with the help of Turkey.”

The speaker noted that 40% of the cargo entering Armenia comes via the Goris-Kapan road, and the proposed alternative Tatev-Aghavno road can not be considered an alternative at all as there is no economic or security assessment. As a result, according to him, Armenia will pass from a state of the bilateral blockade to a state of blockade on three sides. “We are slowly enslaving. The peace agenda that has been brought forth calmly paves the way for the Turkish-Azerbaijani agenda to be pushed forward. In other words, they do everything, create opportunities, and play with passes so that they can finally reach the corridor. No matter how much they announce that there is no corridor, this road is a part of that corridor we have lost. Their goal is to let some time pass and calm down, after which their initiative to hand over the next 20 km to the Turks will be on the agenda.”

Nelly Grigoryan









