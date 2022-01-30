By possibly nominating Vahagn Khachatryan for Armenian President, Pashinyan now have complete control over all Armenian Institutions

Earlier it became known that Vahagn Khachatryan, Minister of High Technologies Industry, was chosen by the Civil Contract party as a candidate for the post of RA President, Hraparak.am reported.

In 1996-1998 Vahagn Khachatryan was a political associate of Levon Ter-Petrosyan. Vahagn Khachatrian held the position of advisor to RA President Levon Ter-Petrosian.

2000 – Member and founder of Armat Center for the Development of Democracy and Civil Society.

2002 – Vice President of the Center for Political Science, Law and Economic Research.

2006 Elected founding member of the Alternative socio-political initiative.

2019- 2021. – Member of the board of Armeconombank.

After the revolution of 2018 he began to work closely with the Civil Contract party.

On August 4, 2021, Vahagn Khachatryan was appointed Minister of High-Tech Industry, replacing Hayk Chobanan.