By order of Aliyev Pashinyan want Ruben Vardanyan to resign. Araik Harutyunyan convinces to organize the elections after his resignation

15 January 2023 |: 00:36

Araik Harutyunyan convinces to organize the elections after his resignation

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan recently addressed the news about his possible dismissal and announced that he personally is not going to resign. “I am not going to resign, especially in the current situation. At the same time, the possible resignation of the country’s president, and therefore also the parliament, is unacceptable.

All of our efforts must be multiplied to overcome the challenges facing Artsakh.

In this situation, we have no right to serve the enemy’s agenda and surrender.

We now have a real opportunity to keep Artsakh Armenian.

I appeal to everyone for political common sense and solidarity,” Vardanyan wrote on his Facebook page, essentially escalating the situation and making it clear that his resignation is the demand of some circles, in this case, Nikol Pashinyan, therefore, Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev, which was imposed by Arayik Harutyunyan. Of course, Vardanyan may not submit a resignation letter, but according to the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, the president signs the decisions to release and appoint government members, Ruben Vardanyan thus throws the ball into Araik Harutyunyan’s court and urges him to clarify the reasons for his possible release.

Our sources in Artsakh report that, however, Vardanyan’s resignation seems to have no alternative, now the negotiations are on a different agenda. Arayik Harutyunyan is trying to convince the players of the political field that after his resignation, he will organize the parliamentary and presidential elections of the Republic of Armenia as a temporary official, while according to the Constitution and existing laws, the authority to organize the elections is reserved for the Speaker of the National Assembly, in this case, Artur Tovmasyan.

President Harutyunyan’s demand is definitely not accepted by the field players, they think that in that case there can be no change of power in Artsakh, because according to tradition, whoever organizes the election becomes the government, and Harutyunyan is trying to convince that only in that case can get guarantees for holding elections, there is a danger that the electoral processes will be disrupted and a dangerous situation of anarchy will be created in Artsakh and Azerbaijan will consider its dream fulfilled, to rule Artsakh through some representative. Araik Harutyunyan is conducting consultations on this topic, we will present the arrangements and new developments later.

