By holding special elections during Pashinyan’s rule, we will legitimize him by making him the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia for 5 years.

Holding snap elections during Nikol Pashinyan’s rule is the same as legitimizing him by making him Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia for 5 years. Narek Samsonyan, head of the Civic Consciousness NGO, told Tert.am about this during a rally demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan.

He reminded of the March 1 rally of the government, emphasizing the use of administrative resources.

“There will be more serious violations during the elections, more administrative resources will be used. Extraordinary elections are very important, but they can take place only after the removal of Nikol Pashinyan. In that case, there will be competitive conditions. “Going to the polls in these conditions is a suicide by the opposition, because the latter will support the extension of Nikol Pashinyan’s rule,” he said.

According to Samsonyan, there will be citizens who will vote for Pashinyan and his team after what happened, but those citizens are pro-Azerbaijani. “Nikol Pashinyan should not be in power in order not to falsify the elections,” he said.

According to the latter, there has been unpredictability in the country for three years, there is zero faith in the future, which must be fought against now.

“Public solidarity in the country will be restored when all the questions are answered, all the people who committed crimes will be punished. The atmosphere of public solidarity was disrupted three years ago by the seizure of power. “Until this government leaves, we cannot talk about public solidarity,” said Narek Samsonyan.