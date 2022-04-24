Bustillo summons the Turkish ambassador after the chancellor’s racist gesture to protesters from the Armenian community

The human rights organization Consejo Causa Armenia del Uruguay indicated that the gesture refers to the Turkish terrorist organization Gray Wolves.

The Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, arrived in Uruguay this Friday to hold a series of meetings with the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry and inaugurate the Turkish Embassy in the country. While the inauguration was taking place, members of the Armenian community demonstrated outside the embassy. As he left, the Turkish foreign minister made a gesture from his car that was recorded by the protesters.

