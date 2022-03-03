Bulgaria: Today was the national holiday – liberation from Turks by the Russians, Video, photos, Russian flags all over

This is about what Bulgarians think for Russians and Russian operation in Ukraine and the real support of the people

The hudge Bulgarian people are supporting Russia in these times,

Mass protest against the Bulgarian government for sanctions on Russia,

The leadership had run from the monument, Russian flags all over the monument…

About the situation – Bulgarian are very dependent on Russian gas and oil – the Russian response to the sanctions will be devastating for Bulgaria completely, and these puppy bastards were one of the first that put on sanctions – it’s like you shoot yourself! said a citizen of Sofia, Our nuclear central is working only with Russian uranium!! Imagine: no electricity, no gas, no gasoline, not enough wheat… the people in Bulgaria are very mad, and they are not yet hungry, we will see what will happen in a few weeks…

