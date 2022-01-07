Brother of Armenia soldier killed in 44-day war is born

Emmanuel Manucharyan, the brother of Armenian soldier Manvel Manucharyan who died in the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last year, was born Thursday. This is informed on the Facebook page of the Diocese of Tavush of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

“Just as the pain of Manvel’s martyrdom is not only of his family but of all of us, this joy, too, is impersonal.

Do you want dignity? Have a child.

Do you want life? Have a child.

Do you want to live as normal in a normal country? Have a child.

Do you want to have a Homeland? Have a child,” the aforesaid page also reads.