fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Bright Armenia opposition Leader Edmon Marukyan Constitutional crisis ‘fabricated lie’ –

by Leave a Comment

The leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament on Thursday blasted the political majority’s agenda of constitutional reforms, describing the recently proposed bill as a fabricated lie ″full of problematic provisions″.

Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly, Edmon Marukyan also said that he treats the entire package as an anti-constitutional process initiated by members of the governing My Step faction.

He ruled out any chances by their political team to back the bill at the parliament’s upcoming session.

“The constitutional crisis is a fabricated story, but even if we accept that someone ever said there is a crisis indeed, and others agree with that single person …, we cannot possibly sacrifice rule of law, and our international image because of that crisis.  Just name a reform which the authorities wanted to make but met obstacles by the Constitutional Court. It all sounds like a fairytale,” said the opposition lawmaker.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.