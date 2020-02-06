Bright Armenia opposition Leader Edmon Marukyan Constitutional crisis ‘fabricated lie’

The leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament on Thursday blasted the political majority’s agenda of constitutional reforms, describing the recently proposed bill as a fabricated lie ″full of problematic provisions″.

Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly, Edmon Marukyan also said that he treats the entire package as an anti-constitutional process initiated by members of the governing My Step faction.

He ruled out any chances by their political team to back the bill at the parliament’s upcoming session.

“The constitutional crisis is a fabricated story, but even if we accept that someone ever said there is a crisis indeed, and others agree with that single person …, we cannot possibly sacrifice rule of law, and our international image because of that crisis. Just name a reform which the authorities wanted to make but met obstacles by the Constitutional Court. It all sounds like a fairytale,” said the opposition lawmaker.