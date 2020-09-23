Brigadier General Arthur J. Pasagian Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command

Brigadier General A.J. Pasagian of New York City, N.Y., enlisted in the Marine Corps in April 1987. After graduating recruit training at Parris Island, South Carolina, he entered a commissioning program and was commissioned a second lieutenant in May 1990.

Brigadier General Pasagian’s assignments as a logistician in the operating forces include platoon commander, detachment commander, company executive officer, squadron logistics officer, brigade support group executive officer, and battalion executive and commanding officer. He deployed with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit during Operation Continue Hope in Somalia, and with Brigade Service Support Group-2 in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

Other assignments include the Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence Directorate at Marine Corps Systems Command in Quantico, Virginia, in 1999-2002, and as Requirements Officer for future expeditionary warfare ship programs at the N75/85 Division of the Navy staff from 2005-2007. He then served as Program Manager for Infantry Combat Equipment from 2007-2010 and as Director of the Marine Corps Operational Test and Evaluation Activity from 2011-2014. Brigadier General Pasagian was assigned as Military Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition in the Office of the Secretary of Defense from 2014-2016. Brigadier General Pasagian served as Marine Corps Systems Command Chief of Staff, in his most recent assignment from 2016-2018.

He is a graduate of the City University of New York (1990) in New York City, the Naval Postgraduate School(1999) at Monterey, California, and the Eisenhower School (2011) at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C. Brigadier General Pasagian holds a Bachelors Degree in History and Masters Degrees in Information Technology Management, and National Resource Strategy.

In May 2018, Brigadier General Pasagian was selected as commander of Marine Corps Systems Command.