BREAKING: Second explosion rocks Istanbul; possible car bomb planted Video

A second explosion has rocked Istanbul, Turkey in the Fatih district of the city, with videos flooding social media showing three cars were engulfed in flames.

Initial reports suggest a car bomb explosion although official details have yet to be released

The news comes two days after a powerful explosion rocked the busy pedestrian Istiklal Street in the center of Istanbul on Sunday afternoon killing at least six people and injuring 53 others.

During that explosion, a Greek woman was among those injured, the Greek Foreign Ministry said.

“According to the latest information from the Turkish authorities, among the injured from yesterday’s explosion in Istanbul, there is a Greek woman, who was slightly injured by a piece of glass and is being treated out of danger in a hospital in the city,” the ministry announced in a statement.

Istiklal Avenue is popular among local and foreign tourists lined with shops and restaurants.