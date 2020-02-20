Breaking: Russia destroys 10 Turkish-backed militant vehicles in northern Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force destroyed over ten vehicles belonging to the Turkish-backed militants in northern Syria on Thursday, Moscow announced around 4:00 P.M. (Damascus Time).

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, their air force destroyed one militant tank, six armored vehicles, and five other vehicles during their attack in the Syrian governorate of Idlib on Thursday.

No further details were released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

This latest claim comes at the same time that the Turkish-backed militants, alongside allied jihadists, attempt to capture the town of Nayrab in the Idlib countryside.

The first wave of the attack was reportedly repelled by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA); however, the Turkish-backed militants are attacking once again and attempting to enter the town from its eastern axis.

Source: https://www.almasdarnews.com