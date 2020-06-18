Breaking: Robert Kocharyan will be released on bail

Judge of the Criminal Court of Appeal Arsen Nikoghosyan upheld the appeal of the defenders of the second President of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan on the measure of restraint of their client. As reported by “Armenpress”, Kocharyan will be released in exchange for arrest.

The court decided to apply bail of 2 billion drams to Kocharyan.

The Criminal Court of Appeals, presided over by Judge Arsen Nikoghosyan, was examining the appeal of the decision of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan on the rejection of the motions of the defense attorneys of the second President of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan to change the measure of restraint.

After hearing the positions and arguments of the defenders, the accusers and the representatives of the aggrieved party, the court left the deliberation room to make a decision.

Kocharyan has been in custody since June 25, 2019. He is accused of overthrowing the RA constitutional order. The second president of Armenia was taken to Izmir Medical Center on April 28, 2020 for an examination and underwent surgery on May 12. On May 29, 2020, the Administrative Court upheld the lawsuit of Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Orbelyan, according to which Kocharyan will remain in “Izmirlian” MC until the end of the new type of coronavirus.