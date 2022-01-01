Breaking News: Turkish-Armenian linguist Nişanyan arrested in Greece, facing deportation

Breaking News: from Greece the country that supposedly invented Democracy, the country first betrayed the Kurdish leader OCALAN handed over to Turkey and have been jail for more than 30 years now again betraying Armenian Sevan Nisanyan after years in Greece with political asylum and Marred to a Greek citizens

Greek police have arrested Turkish-Armenian author and linguist Sevan Nişanyan, who sought asylum in Greece four years ago, his wife announced on Twitter, saying the intellectual was facing deportation.

Nişanyan, whose residence permit was not renewed by Greece and subsequently declared “persona non grata” by Athens last month, was taken into Greek police custody on Thursday and will face a judge on Monday, Ira Tzourou said on Saturday.

Sixty-six-year-old Nisanyan has been living in Greece for the past four years after fleeing a Turkish prison, where he was serving a prison sentence on charges of violating zoning laws, among other charges.

A Turkish court in 2014 sentenced Nisanyan to 17 years in prison on nine separate counts, including 13 months for insulting the Prophet Mohammed and more than eight years for violating zoning laws. Three years later, the author and linguist announced on Twitter that he had escaped to neighboring Greece.

A Greek court on Monday will decide where Nişanyan will be deported, his wife said.

Nişanyan is recognized for his etymological Turkish dictionary and travel guides. The linguist become a controversial figure in Turkey after publishing a book entitled “The Wrong Republic,” which questioned taboos about the Turkish Republic and its founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Ira Tzourou Sevan’s wife writes on facebook to decide to deport Sevan Nisanyan, a citizen of Greece and Armenia to Turkey… Greek officials, who did not renew their session on the occasion of marrying a Greek citizen on December 29, 2021, took Sevan Nisanyan to the police station with a polite trick on December 30th, with their own desire, and waited for 1 hour, the session ended a day before. he arrested for messi reason. A decision to deport from the country will be made against the judge in the Siros court to be sent on Monday. It will be revealed by the decision of the judge to which country he will be deported. I will let you know about the developments on behalf of Seva’s live broadcast every Sunday evening this Sunday, January 2, 2022 with a short announcement. Ira Tzourou January 1, 2022https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10223159314505833&set=a.1158605119921